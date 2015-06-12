UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 * Chairman says will see full benefit of investment cycle from FY17 onwards
* Reliance Industries chief says will invest 2 trillion rupees in new capacities over next 12-18 months - Bloomberg TV India
* Reliance industries chief says plan to recommission all retail fuel outlets by end of fy16
* Reliance industries chief says hopeful government will address issues in exploration and production sector
* Reliance industries chief says will optimise our investments in shale gas joint ventures to maximise value
* Reliance industries chief says will expand retail presence to more than 900 cities by next year
* Reliance Industries Chief Says Reliance Retail To Scale Up E Commerce business
* Reliance industries chief says expanding jio to cover 80 percent of india's population by end of 2015
* Reliance industries chief says jio will have 100 percent nationwide coverage in next three years
* Reliance industries chief says over next few months jio will test launch
* Reliance industries chief says fy17 will be the first full year of commercial operations for jio
* Reliance industries chief says sees 4g lte devices available at under 4000 rupees by end 2015
* Reliance industries chief says jio chat has over 1 million active users
* Reliance industries chief says jio will launch new smartphone applications in next few months
* Reliance industries chief says working on jio money, a digital payment system
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources