UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 (Reuters) -
* Volkswagen Group India announces a voluntary recall for updating all cars with EA189 engines in india
* Volkswagen says about 323,700 cars of Volkswagen, Skoda and Audi in India are equipped with EA189 diesel engines (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources