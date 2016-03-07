UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 (Reuters)
* India tribunal says former United Spirits Chairman Vijay Mallya cannot withdraw money received in Diageo settlement for now
India tribunal temporarily restricts Diageo and United Spirits from disbursing settlement amount to Mallya or his nominees
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.