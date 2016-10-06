Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Bharti Airtel says acquires 173.8 MHz spectrum for 142.44 billion rupees ($2.13 billion)
* Bharti Airtel says has 4G and 3G spectrum in all telecom zones now ($1 = 66.7483 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)