UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 India's Tata Motors
* Says independent directors have affirmed that co continues to be governed, supervised and managed under the guidance and direction of board
* Says independent directors confirm all decisions taken by board on strategy, operations and business have been unanimous
* Says management and its subsidiaries have full confidence and support of independent directors Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources