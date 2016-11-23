UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 (Reuters) -
* India's Paytm exec says merchants will not be charged any amount until Dec 31
* India's Paytm exec says merchant transactions after Dec 31 will also attract no fee if money deposited in company's payments bank
* India's Paytm exec says expects to launch payments bank by January (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources