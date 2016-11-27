BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
* India cenbank says to introduce a new scheme for depositing banned bank notes with designated currency chest at district level
* India cenbank says new scheme under guarantee agreement similar to current facility available at RBI offices Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2gjzizQ (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.