July 8 New Delhi - Honda Motor Co

* Exec says India is biggest market for Honda in Asia and oceanic region

* Exec says India contributed 30 percent of total sales of 660,000 units in the region

* Honda Motor Co India CEO says to invest 3.8 billion rupees to increase production capacity by 60,000 vehicles in Rajasthan plant in India

* India CEO says Honda's total production capacity in India will be 300,000 units by 2016

* India CEO says to grow number of dealerships to 300 across 200 Indian cities by March 2016

