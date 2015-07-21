Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 India's Infosys
* Exec says energy sector to continue to be under pressure for next few quarters
* Exec says deal pipeline healthy except manufacturing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditya Konkalamahanty and Lehar Maan in BANGALORE)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order