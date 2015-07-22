July 22 India's Tata Motors

* Exec says expect commercial vehicle dealerships to reach 4000 by March 2017 from around 3000 at present

* Exec says expect exports to hit 150,000 units in 3-4 years

* Exec says capital expenditure of 15 to 20 billion rupees on commercial vehicles business expected in FY16

* Exec says expects to maintain around 15-20 billion rupees of capex on commercial vehicles over next few years