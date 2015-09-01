UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Maruti Suzuki India
* Says launches Ciaz hybrid to be priced starting at 823,000 rupees ($12,424.52) ex-showroom Delhi
* Exec says government incentive of 13,000 rupees on hybrid cars to be passed on to customers
* Exec says received excise benefit on car, will be taxed at 12.5 percent versus 24 percent earlier
* Exec says will look at introducing more hybrid versions in its volume car segment in future Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2400 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.