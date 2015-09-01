Sept 1 Maruti Suzuki India

* Says launches Ciaz hybrid to be priced starting at 823,000 rupees ($12,424.52) ex-showroom Delhi

* Exec says government incentive of 13,000 rupees on hybrid cars to be passed on to customers

* Exec says received excise benefit on car, will be taxed at 12.5 percent versus 24 percent earlier

* Exec says will look at introducing more hybrid versions in its volume car segment in future