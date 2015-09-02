UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Sept 2 Hero Motocorp
* Exec says monsoons lower than our expectation, Aug has not been good, will be a concern going forward
* Exec says we hope to be able to balance out our sales since some parts of country have had good rains
* Exec says have been trying to balance out company's inventories in marketplace
* Exec says doing much better on retail sales, inventory level improving versus few months ago
* Exec says stocking up for festive season, expect sales to do well
* Exec says will launch two new scooter models in next couple of weeks, in time for festive sales
* Exec says with EBR going into receivership, there is a slight push back on timelines of products we were working on with them
* Exec says all products on which we were working together with EBR will be done in India
* Exec says have agreed to buy some EBR's assets and are working to bring it to India
* Exec says working on two new products with ebr and some variants
* Exec says industry two wheeler sales are unlikely to grow in double digits this fiscal year
* Exec says close to finalizing distribution of vehicles in Nigeria, Mexico and Argentina to export to these markets
* Exec says we continue to expand our dealerships and plant capacity
* Exec says will open Jaipur innovation technology center early next year
* Exec says hope to open Gujarat plant in first quarter of next fiscal year
* Exec says expect a turnaround in company's wholesale volumes this month onwards
* Exec says hoping to do much better in second half of this fiscal year than have done in first half
* Exec says open to mergers and acquisition, other partnerships to increase technology in our vehicles
* Exec says working on reducing costs, low commodity prices helping us Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.