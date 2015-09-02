Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* New delhi: Ericsson statement: Bharti Airtel selects Ericsson to expand 3G network in India
* New Delhi: Ericsson statement: Bharti selects Ericsson to roll out 4G in Delhi
* New Delhi: Ericsson has four-year agreement with Bharti Airtel for above 4G rollout and 3G expansion: statement (Reporting By Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order