UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 Mahindra & Mahindra
* Exec says see rural sales softening for Mahindra vehicles
* Exec says shortening life cycle of products is reducing commercial payback for the industry
* Exec says cost of developing products is going up given demand and need for higher safety regulations in India
* Exec says our focus is on electric vehicles, need government to introduce more incentives to make it more commercially viable
* Exec says evaluating which older Mahindra vehicles do not meet crash norms, those will need to be phased out
* Exec says evaluating bringing Peugeot scooters to India but will need to be at a price lower than what it is currently sold at
* Exec says see good opportunity to sell Peugeot scooters in northern Africa and China
* Exec says government's pace of converting reforms and initiatives to reality is not good Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.