Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* General Motors India exec says expects to be profitable in India five years

* General motors India exec says expects to have 70 percent local content in cars in five years, from "much lower" levels today

* General Motors India exec says expect to double India passenger car market share by 2020

* General Motors India exec says will take "some time" before sales start rising in India (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)