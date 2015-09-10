Sept 10 India's Mahindra And Mahindra Says

* New compact SUV diesel variant to be priced starting at 690,000 rupees ex-showroom Pune

* Exec says total investment at 12 billion rupees in new compact SUV

* Exec says plans to export new compact suv to South Africa and some other neighbouring markets in coming weeks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui in PUNE)