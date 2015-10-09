BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 9 India's Indusind Bank
* Exec says to cut base rate further next week
* Exec says see retail loan book growing to about 48 percent by fiscal year end from 43 percent now
* Exec says see stable asset quality
* Exec says in talks with payments banks to collaborate
* Exec says sees credit growth of 25-30 percent this fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors