BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 India's Bank Of Baroda
* Says net interest margin at 2.08 percent in Q2 FY16 versus 2.40 percent year ago
* Says fresh slippage in Q2 reflects continued stress in corporate portfolio in domestic and overseas loan book
* Says bank has started process of review of its non-core assets for disinvestment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.