Nov 6 India's Bank Of Baroda

* Says net interest margin at 2.08 percent in Q2 FY16 versus 2.40 percent year ago

* Says fresh slippage in Q2 reflects continued stress in corporate portfolio in domestic and overseas loan book

* Says bank has started process of review of its non-core assets for disinvestment