BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 State Bank Of India
* Chief says loan refinancing worth 39.16 billion rupees done under 5/25 scheme in Q2
* Chief says much more confident about asset quality going forward
* Chief says believe economy needs to move up quickly to see some stability in asset quality
* Chief says will try to achieve 14 percent credit growth in FY16
* Chief says expect rate of credit growth in small and medium enterprises segment to pick up
* Chief says loan loss provisions likely to remain stable in near term Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.