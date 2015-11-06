Nov 6 India's Bank Of Baroda

* CEO says managing bad loans and enhancing credit quality immediate priorities

* CEO says Q2 results were not a "kitchen sinking" exercise

* CEO says next two quarters are going to be tough

* Exec says no loan refinancing done under 5/25 scheme in Q2

* Exec says top 20 corporate accounts accounted for 75 percent of slippage in Q2

* Exec says expect better NIM in domestic busines Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)