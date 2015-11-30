Nov 30 India's Bharti Airtel

* Exec says launching a three year network transformation programme

* Exec says comitting to over 600 billion rupees ($8.99 billion) of investment over next three years

* Exec says will build 160,000 base stations over next 3 years, double presence on ground

* Exec says bulk of investment to be CAPEX, already bought most of the spectrum needed

* Exec says to ensure most of the investment comes from internal cash accruals Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI)