BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
Jan 18 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank
* Exec says sees provision at 80-85 bps this FY
* Exec says sees 15 percent loan growth this FY
* Exec says sees FY17 credit costs between 30 and 40 bps
* Exec says loan recovery is slower than expected, sale of assets has been difficult Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.