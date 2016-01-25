Jan 25 India's Reliance Communications

* Exec says expect to make announcement on tower deal shortly

* Exec says expect to announce plans to monetize real estate measuring 4 acres in Delhi to cut debt

* Exec says increasing capex spend outlook for this fiscal to 40 billion rupees from 30 billion rupees

* Exec says expects capex next fiscal year to be in 40 billion rupees range Further company coverage: (Reporting By Himank Sharma)