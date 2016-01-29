Jan 29 India's Bharti Airtel

* Exec says continue to see India margins holding up at above 40 percent

* Exec says price proposed for new telecom spectrum in 700 mhz band makes it very expensive for us to buy

* Exec says voice call prices rates in market are unsustainably low and need to move up

* Exec says will continue to look for opportunities to raise voice prices