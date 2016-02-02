Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Volkswagen India exec says to launch 4 new models in India in next 15 months

* Volkswagen India exec says plan to use India as a hub in global production network

* Volkswagen India exec says compact sedan Ameo likely to be launched in india in H2 2016

* Volkswagen India exec says we had 8 percent growth in India last year, expect something similar in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI)