Feb 2 New Delhi-Suzuki Motor Corp

* Exec says not looking at forming an alliance with other car makers

* Exec says not working on any kind of alliance with Toyota right now but cannot say about the future

* Exec says Suzuki will look at developing on its own technologies to make cars safer and more environment friendly

* Exec says to meet emission requirements we are working on developing hybrid, electric and fuel cell car technology

* Exec says Toyota taking full control of Daihatsu will pose a big threat to Suzuki in India and other markets

* Exec says to reduce dependence on India, must expand our business in Europe, Asia improve profits from there

* Exec says will decide by March 2016 what Suzuki will do with the shares it bought back from Volkswagen

* Exec says growth in Japan's mini car segment to remain flat for a few years

* Exec says of 20 new models Suzuki plans to launch globally, 15 car models will be brought to India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)