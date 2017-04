Feb 11 State Bank Of India

* Exec says bad loan additions in Q3 at 206.92 billion rupees

* Exec says half of bad loan adds due to RBI asset quality review

* Exec says could see similar amount of bad loans in Q4 as in Q3

* Exec says most bad loan pain will be taken this fiscal year

* Exec says sold 3.95 billion rupees worth loans to ARCs in Q3

* Exec says have refinanced 77.43 billion rupees worth loans in Q3 under 5/25 scheme

* Exec says sees FY16 credit growth at 12-13 percent

* Exec says will raise 60 billion rupees tier 2 bonds in Q4

* Exec says plans to sell up to 25 billion rupees worth non-core assets after FY17

* Exec says expects capital infusion from government in FY17

* Exec says sees marginal impact of marginal cost based pricing on NIMs