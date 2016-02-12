BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 India's IDBI Bank
* Exec says added 58.39 billion rupees of bad loans in Q3
* Exec says sees more bad loans in the current quarter
* Exec says there is room for strategic investor if government wants
* Exec says not a good time to sell shares at current price
* Exec says can raise $500 million to $1 billion from planned non-core asset sales
* Exec says should be done with RBI directed clean up by Q4
* Exec says there could be some restructured cases which will be provisioned for in next 4 qtrs
* Exec says sees FY16 credit growth at 9 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017