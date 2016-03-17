UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 India's Tata Motors CEO says
* Would like to extend our global footprint
* Tiago launch running late because of name change but will be in the market soon
* Will focus on supply change management and certainly reduce number of suppliers we use
* Need to have a flexible framework at manufacturing plants to adjust production according to market demand
* We will explore opportunities in Latin America for commercial vehicles
* Looking at alternative fuels and autonomous driving in future product roadmap Further company coverage: (Reporting By Himank Sharma in MUMBAI)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.