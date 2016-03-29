BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
March 29 Indian financial services firm Equitas Holdings Ltd:
* Sets IPO price band between 109-110 rupees/share
* Equitas Holdings says IPO aims to raise up to 21.76 billion rupees ($326.97 million) including stake being sold by shareholders
* Equitas Holdings IPO to include sale of new shares of up to 7.2 bln rupees ($1 = 66.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share