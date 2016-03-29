March 29 Indian financial services firm Equitas Holdings Ltd:

* Sets IPO price band between 109-110 rupees/share

* Equitas Holdings says IPO aims to raise up to 21.76 billion rupees ($326.97 million) including stake being sold by shareholders

* Equitas Holdings IPO to include sale of new shares of up to 7.2 bln rupees ($1 = 66.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)