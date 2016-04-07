April 7 (Reuters) -

* Indian banks to Supreme Court: have rejected loan repayment offer made by Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya

* Indian banks to Supreme Court: Vijay Mallya's revised loan repayment offer made on Wednesday also not acceptable

* India's banks tell Supreme Court they need Vijay Mallya to deposit a substantial amount for initiating dialogue Further company coverage: (Reporting By Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI)