China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Indian banks to Supreme Court: have rejected loan repayment offer made by Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya
* Indian banks to Supreme Court: Vijay Mallya's revised loan repayment offer made on Wednesday also not acceptable
* India's banks tell Supreme Court they need Vijay Mallya to deposit a substantial amount for initiating dialogue Further company coverage: (Reporting By Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI)
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.