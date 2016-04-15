April 15 Infosys

* Exec says there is an element of scope of improving utilisation

* Exec says compensation hike costs, visa costs will have impact on margins in first quarter

* Exec says continue to be influenced by visa situation in the short-term

* Exec says our endeavour is to get independent of this visa matter as much as possible Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anya George Tharakan and Narottam Medhora in BANGALORE)