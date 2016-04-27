British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 India's Yes Bank
* Exec says expects CASA to account for 40 percent of deposits by 2018
* Exec says iron and steel exposure down to 2.2 percent in March quarter from 3.2 percent in previous quarter
* Exec says sees credit costs of 50-70 bps in FY17
* Exec says sold 600 million rupees worth of cement exposure to ARC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)