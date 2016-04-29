April 29 India's ICICI Bank exec says:

* Completed RBI directed asset quality review

* Sold 7 billion rupees worth loans to ARCS in Q4

* About 60 percent of about 70 billion rupees adds to bad loans in Q4 was due to RBI directed review

* Intends to file for life insurance unit IPP this fiscal year