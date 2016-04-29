Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 India's Idea Cellular
* Exec says to reach 45-50 percent Indian population with 4G coverage in 2016-17
* Exec says Idea's spectrum purchase in upcoming spectrum auction will be discretionary Further company coverage: (Reporting By Himank Sharma in MUMBAI)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order