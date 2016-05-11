Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Vodafone India exec says to launch 4G in 4 new circles this year including Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal and up East
* Vodafone India exec says plan to acquire more spectrum than what we have currently (Reporting By Himank Sharma in MUMBAI)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order