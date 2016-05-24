May 24 * India'S 2016 monsoon rains seen at 109 percent of long-term average versus initial estimate of 105 percent - private weather forecaster Skymet

* June monsoon rains seen at 87 percent of long-period average

* July seen at 108 percent of long-period average

* August seen at 113 percent of long-period average

* September seen at 123 percent of long-term average (Reporting By Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI)