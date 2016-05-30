May 30 Mahindra And Mahindra

* Exec says will have hybrid models by 2022

* Exec says will have options in petrol and diesel in all major models in 3-4 years

* Exec says growth in electric vehicles has not been up to expectations

* Exec says not focussing on electric vehicles in two wheeler segment, very expensive for Indian market

* Exec says our CAPEX remains same at 75 billion rupees for next 3 years

* Exec says will launch lesser models as compared to 9 last year, not launching any new platforms this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)