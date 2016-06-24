June 24 Tech Mahindra Ltd

* CEO C.P. Gurnani says Britain, outside of EU can be seen as an independent market with a renewed focus to build scale

* CEO says Indian cos which are currently headquartered in London, may have to look at Europe from a different standpoint Source text for Eikon:

"There remains a possibility that future treaties with EU may not be as favourable for Britain. The remaining nations may also grow slightly insular towards Britain, which can be viewed as an added opportunity for India, given the size of our economy, demographic dividend, the quality of talent available and such other.

As the referendum has been passed for Brexit, then those Indian companies which are currently headquartered in London, may have to look at Europe from a different standpoint. It has not been easy for India to negotiate with the EU in recent years, and the dialogues have often reached an impasse. The question remains, will UK-India trade benefit, if the two countries have the freedom to negotiate FTAs on their own terms - that remains to be seen. Britain, outside of EU can then be seen as an independent market with a renewed focus to build scale." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)