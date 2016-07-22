July 22 India's Axis Bank

* Exec says stress level in wholesale loan book remains elevated

* Exec says sees FY17 NIM at upwards of 3.6 percent

* Exec says not sold any loan to ARCs in Q1

* Exec says continue to expect FY17 credit cost to be between 125-150 bps, Q1 annualised credit cost was 198 bps

* Exec says iron and steel and power constitute 53 percent of updated "watch list" loan accounts

* Exec says sees FY17 credit growth of 18-20 percent