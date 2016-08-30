Aug 30 India's Tata Motors Ltd Managing Director and CEO, Guenter Butschek says:

* Putting in place a more agile, accountable organisational structure in place at the company

* Will engage more with auto parts makers at early stages of product development

* About to streamline supply chain operation to build a strategic supply chain

* Will be aggressive in driving supplier rationalisation program, will have a bidding process to manage costs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)