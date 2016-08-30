Aug 30 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

* Exec says expect Mahindra to grow better than industry, expecting India passenger vehicle sales to grow 9-10 percent this fiscal year

* Exec says don't think 1 percent cess on diesel cars suggested by Supreme Court will deter customers from buying such cars

* Exec says not planning to bring any vehicles from its Korean unit Ssangyong to India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)