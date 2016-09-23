Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* India's Indigo Airlines says aircraft made normal landing at Chennai airport, all passengers were deplaned as per normal procedure
* India's Indigo Airlines says smoke seen coming from Samsung Note 2 smart phone in flight from Singapore to Chennai on Friday (Reporting By Aditi Shah)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)