Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
* India civil aviation official says in touch with FAA to get more information involving recent incident with Samsung galaxy note 7 phone in the U.S.
* India civil aviation official says likely to issue fresh advisory to airlines next week on Samsung galaxy note 7 phones after faa revises its guidelines (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)