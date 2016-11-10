BRIEF-Cortland Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Cyrus Mistry to continue as Tata Chemicals chairman - television channels Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
* Live Oak Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* On January 23, 2017 entered into a first amendment to loan agreement - sec filing