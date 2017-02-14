UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
Feb 14 India's Infosys
* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile
* CEO says not looking for multi-billion dollar type acquisitions
* CEO says there is no impact from customer point of view Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
MILAN, June 16 Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain Esselunga is not up for sale, its majority shareholders said in a letter to managers after China's Yida International Investment Group offered to buy the company.
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.