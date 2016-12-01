BHUBANESWAR, India Dec 1 India's Adani Group will increase its investments in the eastern state of Odisha by about 30 billion rupees ($438.87 million) for a total of 150 billion rupees, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday, without providing a specific timeline.

The increased investment will create 10,000 new jobs in the state, Adani said at an investment conference, adding his Group has invested more than 120 billion rupees so far in the state.

Adani added the group plans to double the capacity of its Dhamra port in the state to 50 million tonnes by March 2017. ($1 = 68.3579 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Jatindra Dash; Editing by Rafael Nam)