BHUBANESWAR, India Dec 1 India's Adani Group
will increase its investments in the eastern state of Odisha by
about 30 billion rupees ($438.87 million) for a total of 150
billion rupees, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday, without
providing a specific timeline.
The increased investment will create 10,000 new jobs in the
state, Adani said at an investment conference, adding his Group
has invested more than 120 billion rupees so far in the state.
Adani added the group plans to double the capacity of its
Dhamra port in the state to 50 million tonnes by March 2017.
($1 = 68.3579 Indian rupees)
