Dec 16 Tata Sons Ltd

* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata clarifies that there are no plans for his stepping down from chairmanship of Tata Trusts at this point in time

* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata emphasized that he is looking forward to continuing his involvement with initiatives in the trusts

* India's Tata Sons says reference to media discussion with some trustees relate to process being put in place for leadership succession in the trusts in future

* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata was however keen that a process should be in place for a smooth succession at an appropriate time Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)