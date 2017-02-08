Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank deputy Gandhi says limits on cash withdrawal to be increased to 50,000 rupees weekly later this month

* India cenbank deputy Mundra says pressure on banks' net profits to continue

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says change in stance mainly driven by global inflation that is picking up

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says both fast remonetisation and balanced budget should aid in narrowing output gap

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says we await greater data on demonetisation, remain fully flexible

* India cenbank chief Patel says there is scope for lending rates to come down from banks

* India cenbank chief Patel says there is more than one channel of global spillover from inflation

* India cenbank official Patra says there will be little bit liquidity surplus till march (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)