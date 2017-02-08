Feb 8 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Gandhi says limits on cash withdrawal
to be increased to 50,000 rupees weekly later this month
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says pressure on banks' net
profits to continue
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says change in stance mainly
driven by global inflation that is picking up
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says both fast remonetisation
and balanced budget should aid in narrowing output gap
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says we await greater data on
demonetisation, remain fully flexible
* India cenbank chief Patel says there is scope for lending
rates to come down from banks
* India cenbank chief Patel says there is more than one
channel of global spillover from inflation
* India cenbank official Patra says there will be little bit
liquidity surplus till march
(Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)