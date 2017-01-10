Jan 10 India's Adani Group Chairman says:

* Adani ports will invest 167 billion rupees in Gujarat to expand ports

* Adani wilmar will double its manufacturing capacity in Gujarat

* By 2021 Adani will invest 230 billion rupees in solar, wind energy projects

* Will build 10 mln tonne cement plant in Gujarat

* Over the next 5 years will invest 490 billion rupees in Gujarat