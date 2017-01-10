Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 10 India's Adani Group Chairman says:
* Adani ports will invest 167 billion rupees in Gujarat to expand ports
* Adani wilmar will double its manufacturing capacity in Gujarat
* By 2021 Adani will invest 230 billion rupees in solar, wind energy projects
* Will build 10 mln tonne cement plant in Gujarat
* Over the next 5 years will invest 490 billion rupees in Gujarat Further company coverage: [ADEL.NS> (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee and Rupam Jain Nair in AHMEDABAD)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)